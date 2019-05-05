Man caught cutting lock from Tour de Yorkshire race bike in Leeds city centre

A man has been caught trying to cut a lock from a Tour de Yorkshire race bike in Leeds city centre.

The man was spotted trying to steal the bike on Park Row on Sunday, May 5.

Is this your bike? Police officers have recovered the race bike after a man tried to cut the lock. Photo from West Yorkshire Police.

Members of the public spotted the potential thief trying to cut the lock from the bike and rushed to stop him.

The man managed to escape but Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers recovered the bike.

Police believe the owner of the bike had taken part in the Tour de Yorkshire event this morning (Sunday).

The bike - a black and white Bergamont Dolce road bike - has the race number 1717 on it.

West Yorkshire Police shared an appeal to find the owner on the West Yorkshire Community Alert system.

Greg Drew, Police Constable for the Leeds City NPT said: "Does anyone have any knowledge about the owner of this black and white Bergamont Dolce road bike, which was recovered today by Leeds NPT officers on Park Row in Leeds city centre?



"It is believed the owner of this bike has taken part in the Tour de Yorkshire event this morning, Race number 1717.



"Circumstances of the bike's recovery are a mixed race male wearing all dark clothing has been seen by members of the public cutting the lock from the bike. The suspect has been stopped by the members of the public, but unfortunately managed to escape."

PC Drew then thanked the members of the public for stopping the attempted theft.

He added: "We would like the thank the members of the public who were involved in this incident, without your assistance this bike would have been stolen and likely not been recovered."



Police have asked anyone with information about this incident or the owner of the bike please to contact PC 764 DREW at Leeds city NPT on the email leeds.citypwa@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, people can contact 101 quoting crime reference number 13190229758.

