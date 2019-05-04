Full list of Leeds road closures for Tour de Yorkshire 2019

This is the full list of Leeds road closures in place for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019.
Some closures will be rolling ones which means that they will reopen once the cycling has passed.
Others are all-day closures starting from midnight on Sunday, May 5 and lasting until 6pm.
There are also parking bans in place across Leeds. Read the full list of restrictions here.
This is the full list of Leeds road closures and the times they will reopen:
East Chevin Road
The whole road will be closed.
6am to 6.30pm
Park Lane
From Burley Street to Westgate
From midnight to 10pm
Westgate
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm.
The Headrow
From Westgate to Albion Street.
From midnight to 10pm
Park Square
FromEast Park Square North to The Headrow
From midnight to 10pm
Great George Street
From Portland Street to Dudley Way
From midnight to 10pm
Calverley Street
From South Parade to Portland Street
From midnight to 10pm
Portland Crescent
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Portland Gate
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Cookridge Street
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Oxford Place
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Alexander Street
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Park Row
From The Headrow to South Parade
From midnight to 10pm
Park Row
From Northbound at Infirmary Street
From midnight to 10pm
Rossington Street
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Percival Street
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
Vernon Street
The whole road will be closed
From midnight to 10pm
St. Anne’s Street
From The Light car park to Cookridge Street
From midnight to 10pm
Kirkgate
The whole road will be closed from 3.30pm to 6.30pm
Bridge Street
The whole road will be closed from 3.30pm to 6.30pm
St Mark’s Road
Closed from Raglan Road to Servia Hill
From 5am to 10.30am
Cathcart Street
Closed at the junction with St Mark’s Road
From 5am to 10.30am
Raglan Road
The whole is closed from 5am to 10.30am
Newall Carr Road
From the Leeds / North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Billams Hill
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Clapgate
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Manor Square
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Bondgate
Gay Lane
Otley Old Road
From East Chevin Road to Cookridge Lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.
Cookridge Lane
From Otley Old Road to Green Lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.
Green Lane
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Wood Hill Road
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Tinshill Lane
From Wood Hill Road to Tinshill Lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Otley Old Road
From Tinshill Lane to Spen lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.
Spen Lane
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
A6120 Ring Road
From West Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.
Abbey Walk
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
A65 Abbey Road
From Abbey Walk to Bridge Road between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.
B6157 Bridge Road
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Wyther Lane
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Armley Ridge Road
From Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.
Cockshott Lane
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
A647 Stanningley Road
From Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.
Ledgard Way
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Canal Road
From Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.
Viaduct Road
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Burley Place
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Willow Road
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Burley Road
From Willow Road to Burley Street between 3.30pm and 6.30pm
Burley Street
Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm