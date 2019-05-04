Full list of Leeds road closures for Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Have your say

This is the full list of Leeds road closures in place for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019.

Some closures will be rolling ones which means that they will reopen once the cycling has passed.

Others are all-day closures starting from midnight on Sunday, May 5 and lasting until 6pm.

There are also parking bans in place across Leeds. Read the full list of restrictions here.



This is the full list of Leeds road closures and the times they will reopen:

East Chevin Road

The whole road will be closed.

6am to 6.30pm



Park Lane

From Burley Street to Westgate

From midnight to 10pm



Westgate

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm.



The Headrow

From Westgate to Albion Street.

From midnight to 10pm



Park Square

FromEast Park Square North to The Headrow

From midnight to 10pm



Great George Street

From Portland Street to Dudley Way

From midnight to 10pm



Calverley Street

From South Parade to Portland Street

From midnight to 10pm



Portland Crescent

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm



Portland Gate

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm



Cookridge Street

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm

Oxford Place

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm

Alexander Street

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm



Park Row

From The Headrow to South Parade

From midnight to 10pm



Park Row

From Northbound at Infirmary Street

From midnight to 10pm



Rossington Street

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm



Percival Street

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm



Vernon Street

The whole road will be closed

From midnight to 10pm



St. Anne’s Street

From The Light car park to Cookridge Street

From midnight to 10pm



Kirkgate

The whole road will be closed from 3.30pm to 6.30pm



Bridge Street

The whole road will be closed from 3.30pm to 6.30pm



St Mark’s Road

Closed from Raglan Road to Servia Hill

From 5am to 10.30am



Cathcart Street

Closed at the junction with St Mark’s Road

From 5am to 10.30am



Raglan Road

The whole is closed from 5am to 10.30am



Newall Carr Road

From the Leeds / North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Billams Hill

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Clapgate

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Manor Square

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Bondgate

Gay Lane



Otley Old Road

From East Chevin Road to Cookridge Lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.



Cookridge Lane

From Otley Old Road to Green Lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.



Green Lane

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Wood Hill Road

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Tinshill Lane

From Wood Hill Road to Tinshill Lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Otley Old Road

From Tinshill Lane to Spen lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.



Spen Lane

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



A6120 Ring Road

From West Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.





Abbey Walk

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



A65 Abbey Road

From Abbey Walk to Bridge Road between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.



B6157 Bridge Road

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Wyther Lane

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm

Armley Ridge Road

From Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

Cockshott Lane

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



A647 Stanningley Road

From Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.



Ledgard Way

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Canal Road

From Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.



Viaduct Road

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Burley Place

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Willow Road

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Burley Road

From Willow Road to Burley Street between 3.30pm and 6.30pm



Burley Street

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm