Man avoids jail after police found cannabis farm worth £20,000 at his home in Swarcliffe

Leeds Crown Court heard Steven Roberts was arrested after the officers made the discovery at the property in Swarcliffe on July 24, 2020.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said the property contained a "small but efficient cannabis farm".

Two rooms were equipped with powerful lights, transformers and fans.

Leeds Crown Court

Mr Sharp said: "It was an expensive installation with a view to cultivate a significant series of crops".

The prosecutor said 45 plants were recovered from two rooms that were capable of producing cannabis with a street value of up to £24,000.

Roberts was arrested at his partner's home nearby.

When interviewed he admitted growing the plants but claimed that he had them for his own use.

Mr Sharp said: "He claimed that his consumption had been extremely high for many years.

"The Crown does not accept that."

Roberts, 38, of Eastwood Nook, Swarcliffe, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

No mitigation was offered by Roberts' barrister, Natalie Banks, after the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, indicated that he was prepared to suspend the prison sentence.

Roberts was given a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.