Arsonist jailed for attacking paramedics after torching his flat in Chapeltown

Adel Rahma put the lives of other residents in danger when he set fire to his bed at the property in Chapeltown.

Leeds Crown Court heard an ambulance was sent to Rahma's home on June 16, 2020, after a report that he had been drinking and taking drugs.

Rahma allowed a male and a female paramedic into his flat and told them he had abdominal pain as he had drunk 20 cans of lager and had not eaten for three days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsonist Adel Rahma was jailed for three and a half years at Leeds Crown Court.

Jessica Strange, prosecuting, said the defendant became agitated and began punching cans of beer.

He agreed to go with the paramedics to the ambulance for treatment but then ran from the vehicle back into his flat.

The paramedics tried to persuade him to come out of his bedroom but he locked the door.

A few minutes later they saw smoke coming from under the door and the smoke alarm went off.

Rahma then opened the door and the paramedics and another resident of the flats pulled him out of the room.

He attacked the female paramedic by elbowing her to the face.

Ms Strange said: "It was her first ever day in the job and she was shocked".

The male paramedic tried to help his colleague but was punched in the ribs by Rahma.

Police officers then arrived and arrested him.

He moved to the Birmingham area after the incident but continued to offend.

On December 13 last year he threatened a shopkeeper with a knife and smashed a door window at the premises.

Rahma, 27, now of Kingswood Croft, Birmingham, pleaded guilty arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, possessing a blade in public and criminal damage.

Martin Morrow, mitigating, said Rahma had mental health problems and had been diagnosed with PTSD.

Mr Morrow said his client's condition was made worse by him abusing cannabis and alcohol.