Man arrested over murder of woman in west Leeds

Police were called to a report of a woman having been assaulted at an address on Bangor Grove in Lower Wortley at 11:59pm last night. (June 6)

Officers attended and found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Bangor Grove in Lower Wortley. PIC: Google

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation into the incident, which is being treated as domestic related.

Scenes remain in place around Bangor Grove to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.