Man arrested over murder of woman in west Leeds

A man has been arrested over the murder of a woman in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 11:30 am

Police were called to a report of a woman having been assaulted at an address on Bangor Grove in Lower Wortley at 11:59pm last night. (June 6)

Officers attended and found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Bangor Grove in Lower Wortley. PIC: Google

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation into the incident, which is being treated as domestic related.

Scenes remain in place around Bangor Grove to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Pellston crime reference 13220305910 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .