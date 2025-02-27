Wharf Chambers: CCTV of suspect released after serious sexual offence in Leeds beer garden

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 18:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are searching for a man after a serious sexual offence was reported in a beer garden in Leeds.

The incident, outside Wharf Chambers, happened at around 5am last Saturday (February 22).

Police are searching for a man caught on CCTV after a serious sexual offence was reported in a beer garden at Wharf Chambers, Leeds, on February 22.Police are searching for a man caught on CCTV after a serious sexual offence was reported in a beer garden at Wharf Chambers, Leeds, on February 22.
Police are searching for a man caught on CCTV after a serious sexual offence was reported in a beer garden at Wharf Chambers, Leeds, on February 22. | West Yorkshire Police

A victim in his 20s was approached by the suspect in the beer garden, which was closed at the time. He is being supported by specially trained officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, detectives investigating the incident have released CCTV images of a man they want to find.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Temporary Detective Inspector Andrew Queen, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have conducted numerous enquiries locally to identify this man and are now appealing for the public’s assistance.

“West Yorkshire Police takes all reports of sexual offences seriously, and I would urge anyone who recognises this man to come forward with a name so we can progress our investigation into this offence.”

Those with information should call 101, quoting Op Pownall. Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice