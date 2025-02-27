Wharf Chambers: CCTV of suspect released after serious sexual offence in Leeds beer garden
The incident, outside Wharf Chambers, happened at around 5am last Saturday (February 22).
A victim in his 20s was approached by the suspect in the beer garden, which was closed at the time. He is being supported by specially trained officers.
Now, detectives investigating the incident have released CCTV images of a man they want to find.
Temporary Detective Inspector Andrew Queen, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have conducted numerous enquiries locally to identify this man and are now appealing for the public’s assistance.
“West Yorkshire Police takes all reports of sexual offences seriously, and I would urge anyone who recognises this man to come forward with a name so we can progress our investigation into this offence.”
Those with information should call 101, quoting Op Pownall. Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.