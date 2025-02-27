Police are searching for a man after a serious sexual offence was reported in a beer garden in Leeds.

The incident, outside Wharf Chambers, happened at around 5am last Saturday (February 22).

Police are searching for a man caught on CCTV after a serious sexual offence was reported in a beer garden at Wharf Chambers, Leeds, on February 22. | West Yorkshire Police

A victim in his 20s was approached by the suspect in the beer garden, which was closed at the time. He is being supported by specially trained officers.

Now, detectives investigating the incident have released CCTV images of a man they want to find.

Temporary Detective Inspector Andrew Queen, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have conducted numerous enquiries locally to identify this man and are now appealing for the public’s assistance.

“West Yorkshire Police takes all reports of sexual offences seriously, and I would urge anyone who recognises this man to come forward with a name so we can progress our investigation into this offence.”

Those with information should call 101, quoting Op Pownall. Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.