A burglary suspect was arrested after a member of the public reported suspicious behaviour in a Leeds suburb.

Shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police received a report of a man trying door handles on vehicles and properties on Elmete Walk, in the Roundhay area of Leeds.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit searched the area and located a man matching the caller’s description. He was found with several tools and arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary.

A member of the public spotted the man trying car and house doors on Elmete Walk. | Google/National World

Acting Inspector Adam Harper, of the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This arrest by colleagues from the Proactive Intercept Team shows the really beneficial role that members of the public can play by reporting suspicious activity as it happens.

“Officers were on the scene within minutes of this call and have located and arrested a man.

“If anyone sees anyone trying car and house doors or any other suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood, I would encourage them to report it.”

The 41-year-old, from Leeds, was also wanted in connection with a burglary in March and for recall to prison. He remains in custody as of Thursday, August 21.