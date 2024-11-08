Man arrested in Leeds and charged over spate of burglaries in Headingley, Woodhouse and Chapel Allerton

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 08:29 BST
A man who was the subject of previous wanted appeals in relation to burglary offences in Leeds has been arrested and charged.

Jamie Semeniuk, aged 37, of no fixed address, was arrested in Leeds city centre in the early hours of Saturday, November 2.

Most Popular

He has now been charged with eleven burglary offences, as well as two counts of assault and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jamie Semeniuk, aged 37, of no fixed address, has appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with burglary offencesplaceholder image
Jamie Semeniuk, aged 37, of no fixed address, has appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with burglary offences | National World / West Yorkshire Police

The charges relate with commercial burglaries in the Headingley, Woodhouse and Chapel Allerton areas of the district over a 12-day period in July.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody until his next hearing in front of magistrates on Monday (November 11), where an application for bail will be made.

A prospective trial date was set for Bradford Magistrates Court on December 9.

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice