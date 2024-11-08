A man who was the subject of previous wanted appeals in relation to burglary offences in Leeds has been arrested and charged.

Jamie Semeniuk, aged 37, of no fixed address, was arrested in Leeds city centre in the early hours of Saturday, November 2.

He has now been charged with eleven burglary offences, as well as two counts of assault and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Jamie Semeniuk, aged 37, of no fixed address, has appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with burglary offences | National World / West Yorkshire Police

The charges relate with commercial burglaries in the Headingley, Woodhouse and Chapel Allerton areas of the district over a 12-day period in July.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody until his next hearing in front of magistrates on Monday (November 11), where an application for bail will be made.

A prospective trial date was set for Bradford Magistrates Court on December 9.