Man arrested in Leeds and charged over spate of burglaries in Headingley, Woodhouse and Chapel Allerton
Jamie Semeniuk, aged 37, of no fixed address, was arrested in Leeds city centre in the early hours of Saturday, November 2.
He has now been charged with eleven burglary offences, as well as two counts of assault and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.
The charges relate with commercial burglaries in the Headingley, Woodhouse and Chapel Allerton areas of the district over a 12-day period in July.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody until his next hearing in front of magistrates on Monday (November 11), where an application for bail will be made.
A prospective trial date was set for Bradford Magistrates Court on December 9.