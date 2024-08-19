Man arrested in Leeds suspected of sexual assault after woman found unconscious near Beeston Community Centre
At 11.26pm on Saturday (August 17), police received a report of a woman found unconscious on an area of grass next to Beeston Village Community Centre, in Town Street, Beeston.
Officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of sexual assault in relation to the incident. He was subsequently released on bail with conditions.
Enquiries are ongoing by officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit.