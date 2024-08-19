Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was found unconscious in Leeds.

At 11.26pm on Saturday (August 17), police received a report of a woman found unconscious on an area of grass next to Beeston Village Community Centre, in Town Street, Beeston.

Officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The woman was found unconscious near to Beeston Village Community Centre | Google

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of sexual assault in relation to the incident. He was subsequently released on bail with conditions.

Enquiries are ongoing by officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit.