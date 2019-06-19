Man arrested after 'stabbing' involving group armed with knives in Leeds city centre

A man has been arrested after a group of people armed with knives were seen fighting in Leeds city centre.

Police have told people in the area that there has been a stabbing.

Police cordoned off a stretch of pavement leading to Leighton Street.

Details are still emerging but police have officially said that they were called to the area around Nuffield Hospital at 8.50pm to reports of a group of around five people fighting with knives.

The group dispersed and one man has been arrested.

Officers have cordoned off a section of Leighton Street, in front of Nuffield Hospital, and a stretch of the pavement in front of Leeds Magistrates Court.

The incident happened right outside Leeds Magistrates Court.

A man who works nearby said: "I was out for a cigarette and heard a lot of shouting and then a police van went around the corner.

"I went to look and saw them rugby tackle a man to the ground and take another guy off for treatment.

"I've been told there was a stabbing, with some people saying they have seen a sword."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and a victim is believed to have been taken to hospital.

Staff at Nuffield Hospital have been unable to get to their cars in the underground car park due to the cordon.