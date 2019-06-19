Disruption after travellers set up camp in Leeds car park

Travellers are set to move on from Alwoodley Park and Ride car park after they set up camp over the weekend.

Around 17 vehicles entered the car park in King Lane on Saturday afternoon.

A court application requiring the travellers to move on by Thursday morning was granted on Wednesday afternoon.

Alwoodley ward councillor Dan Cohen said: "I have arranged for the locality team to clean up the site as soon as they have moved on.

"The impact on the Park and Ride has been quite significant. More people have been driving into Leeds instead of using the bus.

"It has caused a not insignificant amount of disruption to the local community."

It has also affected parents, who use the car park as a drop-off point for local schools.

Cllr Cohen added: "The police have been on site each day giving reassurance and helping with traffic management.

"We as councillors have worked with everyone to make sure the travellers are moved on as quickly as possible, and will continue to do so."