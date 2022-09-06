Man arrested after police raid Leeds home and find 'significant quantity' of drugs

Officers searched a home in Rookwood Hill, Osmondthorpe, on Friday.

They had obtained a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, after reports were made of suspected drugs supply from the property.

Neighbours also reported an increase in suspected drug users in the area.

Police raided the property in Rookwood Hill, Osmondthorpe (Main image: Google)

Police seized both class A and class B drugs from the building.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply, as well as other offences.

"The offences remain under investigation, at this time.