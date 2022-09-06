Man arrested after police raid Leeds home and find 'significant quantity' of drugs
A man has been arrested after police seized a “significant quantity” of drugs in Leeds.
Officers searched a home in Rookwood Hill, Osmondthorpe, on Friday.
They had obtained a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, after reports were made of suspected drugs supply from the property.
Neighbours also reported an increase in suspected drug users in the area.
Police seized both class A and class B drugs from the building.
A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply, as well as other offences.
In a statement issues on Facebook, the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A significant quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs were seized from the address, one adult male was arrested for possession with intent to supply and further offences.
"The warrant was conducted following reports and information regarding suspected drugs supply from the property, with reports also highlighting an increase in suspected drug users, attending the locality.
"The offences remain under investigation, at this time.
"Anyone with information regarding the production or supply of drugs in the community, are asked to report it by calling 101 or via the online report it options.”