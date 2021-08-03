Man arrested after police investigation at Shakespeare Lawn in Burmantofts

Police have arrested a man in Burmantofts after crime scene investigators were seen in the area.

By Joe Cooper
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:24 pm

Police vehicles were in Shakespeare Lawn, a stone's throw from St James's Hospital, throughout Sunday.

There did not appear to be a police cordon in the area, but residents were left puzzled as to why police were in the area and what had happened.

Shakespeare Lawn, Burmantofts (photo: Google).

West Yorkshire Police were only able to confirm a small number of details today (Tuesday).

A spokesperson said: "Police attended an address at Shakespeare Lawn, Burmantofts, Leeds, on Sunday (1st August, 2021) as part of an on-going investigation.

"One man was arrested and bailed.

"Enquiries are continuing."

