Man arrested after police investigation at Shakespeare Lawn in Burmantofts
Police have arrested a man in Burmantofts after crime scene investigators were seen in the area.
Police vehicles were in Shakespeare Lawn, a stone's throw from St James's Hospital, throughout Sunday.
There did not appear to be a police cordon in the area, but residents were left puzzled as to why police were in the area and what had happened.
West Yorkshire Police were only able to confirm a small number of details today (Tuesday).
A spokesperson said: "Police attended an address at Shakespeare Lawn, Burmantofts, Leeds, on Sunday (1st August, 2021) as part of an on-going investigation.
"One man was arrested and bailed.
"Enquiries are continuing."
