Police vehicles were in Shakespeare Lawn, a stone's throw from St James's Hospital, throughout Sunday.

There did not appear to be a police cordon in the area, but residents were left puzzled as to why police were in the area and what had happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shakespeare Lawn, Burmantofts (photo: Google).

West Yorkshire Police were only able to confirm a small number of details today (Tuesday).

A spokesperson said: "Police attended an address at Shakespeare Lawn, Burmantofts, Leeds, on Sunday (1st August, 2021) as part of an on-going investigation.

"One man was arrested and bailed.

"Enquiries are continuing."