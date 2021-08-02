It happened at the Sainsbury's Local store, in New Road, about 2.33pm yesterday (Sunday).

Police were called to reports that a group of males had demanded bike keys from someone in the store, before making off with their bike in the direction of Guiseley.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and police are investigating the incident.

Sainsbury's Local, Yeadon, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

The investigation is connected to a serious crash in Bradford which happened about an hour after the robbery took place.

A black Vauxhall Corsa and a black and red BMW motorcycle crashed on Harrogate Road, at the junction with Leeds Road, at about 3.40pm.

The Corsa crashed with the motorcycle as it was turning right onto Leeds Road. Police believe the motorbike was travelling in convoy with a quad bike.

The teenage motorcyclist was thrown off his bike and suffered serious injuries. The quad bike’s rider fled the scene.

West Yorkshire Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to the incident, or anyone with video footage of the incident.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may know anything about the quad bike, who was riding it and where it might be located.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log reference number 1034 of August 1.