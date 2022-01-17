Man arrested after Leeds car arsons due in court on drugs charges
A man arrested as part of an investigation into explosives offences following two incidents where cars were damaged in Leeds is due to appear in court today charged with drugs offences.
David Armitage, of Ring Road Beeston, has been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and production of cannabis after officers executed a warrant at an address on Hunters Way in Halton, on Friday. (January 14)
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today. (January 17)
The 31-year-old has been bailed in relation to the explosives aspect of the investigation, which followed two incidents of arson on Thursday, December 30, where display type fireworks or similar had been used to cause extensive damage to cars parked on Manor Crescent at Rothwell, and on Kentmere Approach at Seacroft.
A 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man who were also arrested have been released under investigation.
*************************
