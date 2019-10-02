Man arrested after huge cannabis farm found in Leeds

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a huge cannabis farm was found in Leeds.

Officers went to the address on the morning of Wednesday, October 2.

A cannabis farm found by officers in Leeds. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police Leeds East team.

Inside they found a large cannabis farm.

Police from the Leeds East team shared photos of their findings on Facebook.

Hundreds of plants can be seen inside the rooms.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that one man was arrested in connection with the cannabis farm.

Investigations are ongoing.

