Man and woman in hospital after car overturns at White Rose Centre roundabout

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car overturned near to the White Rose Shopping Centre.

An eyewitness has described seeing the woman who was in the car get out and run from the vehicle moments after the collision at the roundabout on Dewsbury Road, next to the entrance by Sainsbury's petrol station.

Overturned car on Dewsbury Road, next to the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds

The witness said: "It must have been 30 seconds after the collision that I stopped and saw the woman sat down at the side of the roundabout and had her head in hands.

"Then she ran to the other side of the road.

"The car had flipped onto its roof on the actual roundabout near to where the petrol station is.

"People had stopped and were trying to help, I made sure she was alright. Police turned up about seven minutes later about the same time as the ambulance."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 11.38am to reports of a car having overturned near to the White Rose Shopping Centre.

"A female occupant was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for minor injuries. Another male was also taken to hospital."

Enquiries remain ongoing.