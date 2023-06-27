Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Man appears at Leeds Crown Court charged with murder of Ian Aspinall in Kirkstall

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 50-year-old man in Leeds last week.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:43 BST

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Ian Aspinall died on Thursday (June 22) afternoon. He had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after it was reported that an assault had taken place at an address in Sandford Road, Kirkstall, on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics who were treating Mr Aspinall for his injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with Mr Aspinall’s murder and appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday).

Andrew Weston appeared at Leeds Crown Court for the first time on Tuesday charged with murder. Photo: Jonathan GawthorpeAndrew Weston appeared at Leeds Crown Court for the first time on Tuesday charged with murder. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Andrew Weston appeared at Leeds Crown Court for the first time on Tuesday charged with murder. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Weston appeared by video link from prison and spoke only to provide his full name and date of birth.

During the brief hearing a plea and trial preparation hearing was scheduled for July 25 and a provisional trial date was set for December 4, with the expectancy that it will last for five days.