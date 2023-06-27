West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Ian Aspinall died on Thursday (June 22) afternoon. He had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after it was reported that an assault had taken place at an address in Sandford Road, Kirkstall, on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics who were treating Mr Aspinall for his injuries.

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with Mr Aspinall’s murder and appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday).

Andrew Weston appeared at Leeds Crown Court for the first time on Tuesday charged with murder. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Weston appeared by video link from prison and spoke only to provide his full name and date of birth.