West Yorkshire Police confirmed that victim Ian Aspinall died on Thursday afternoon. He had been taken hospital in a critical condition after it was reported that an assault had taken place at an address in Sandford Road, Kirkstall, on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am by Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics who were treating Mr Aspinall for his injuries.

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with Mr Aspinall’s murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have been conducting extensive enquiries into this assault and, following Mr Aspinall’s death, have now launched a murder inquiry. Tragically, a man has lost his life and we are determined to get answers for his family and friends about the circumstances that have led to his death.

Police say a man charged with murder will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Officers have spoken to a number of people in the area, but if there is anyone else who has any information that could help this ongoing investigation then I would ask that they contact us.”