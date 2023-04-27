The emergency services had been sent at around 6pm on August 12, 2020, to reports that Andrejs Gross was on the pavement outside of his home on Canada Road, Rawdon.

He initially refused assistance but was then persuaded to sit in the ambulance. However, Gross then began to stare at the woman and grabbed her hand and stroked her arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Anthony Moore said that Gross then “threw himself in her direction” and touched her in the area of her genitals before asking about her having a boyfriend.

The emergency services were called to Canada Road.

After being interviewed by police, he said he could not remember the incident and said he would not behave in that way. The 42-year-old later admitted an offence of sexual touching.

In a victim personal statement read out by Mr Moore, the worker said she had suffered sleepless night and felt “belittled” by the incident. She added: “You should feel safe at work but on this occasion I was made to feel vulnerable.”

Mitigating, Victoria Smith-Swain said that Gross had suffered from considerable mental-health problems and was using drugs and alcohol, but was now drug free and had cut down on his alcohol intake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Simon Batiste said he would follow the probation report’s recommendations and hand him a community order for three years, ordered him to enrol on a sex-offenders’ accredited programme and gave him 55 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He said: “You are 42 and have no previous convictions. You touched her in an inappropriate way and it’s clear it has had an impact on her. You are someone who has never behaved in this way previously.

"I recognise you have had some substantial difficulties. You have considerable mental-health issues and suffer from panic disorder.

"You have made efforts to get drug-free and reduced the amount of alcohol you have been taking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad