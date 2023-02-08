Crack-smoking Pudsey man blinded brother with broken bottle for complaining about his loud music, Leeds court told

David Kilbride attacked his sibling when he burst into Kilbride’s room on July 23 last year.

He had spent the day in his room at the house on Moorland Grove, Pudsey, taking drugs and drinking heavily.

The 30-year-old had been warned several times over the day that his music was too loud and was disturbing his frail parents in the house. He shouted several warning to his brothers that if anyone came into his room he would “smash them”.

Later that night, one brother lost his temper and finally burst into the room to confront Kilbride, who lunged at him with the shard from the smashed whisky bottle. Kilbride slashed the man’s eye and cut his forehead. He required surgery to his eye and doctors are still uncertain if he will regain his sight, despite some gradual improvement.

Kilbride has already admitted section 20 GBH and appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held on remand.

He spent much of the hearing with his hands over his ears and his eyes tightly closed. He has nine previous convictions for 12 offences. His barrister, Philip Morris said that Kilbride clearly has mental health issues and that the attack was “shortlived”.