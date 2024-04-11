Man and woman deny murdering 49-year-old on Rothwell street
Stephen Long, 48, and Cheryl Long, 46, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon where they were arraigned and both entered not-guilty pleas. They also denied charges of manslaughter.
Paul Davinson died following a "disturbance" around the Smithson Street and Prospect Place area of Rothwell on the night of March 9.
The Longs, both of Prospect Place, are due to stand trial on September 9, which is expected to last two weeks. They were both remanded back into custody.
Police were notified by the ambulance service at around 10pm on March 9 that a man in his 40s had been found in Rothwell, was receiving medical assistance and that he was being taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The force said that enquiries established there was a "disturbance in the area" around Prospect Place and Smithson Street, before the alarm was raised to the emergency services.