Man accused of stabbing teenager to death over the bank holiday in Chapeltown makes first court appearance

A 27-year-old man accused of stabbing another to death on a Chapeltown street has made his first appearance in court.

Jozeffi Jeffers, aged 27, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Emmanuel Nyabako, who was stabbed and fatally wounded in Francis Street, Chapeltown, at around 2am on August 26.

Jeffers appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning for a brief hearing where the case was sent up to Leeds Crown Court. No plea was entered, and he was remanded into custody. He will appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow, Friday, November 16.

A 34-year-old woman from Huddersfield has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to this investigation and appeared before Leeds magistrates on Wednesday, where she was bailed to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, December 13.

Phillip Bryant, aged 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, is currently remanded in custody having previously been charged with the same offences.

A 15-year-old boy arrested earlier as part of the investigation remains on bail.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information to help locate two men – Emile Riggan, aged 22, and Louis Grant, also known as O’Brien, aged 29 – who have been named as wanted suspects for Emmanuel’s murder.

Enquiries for Grant have focused on the Sheffield area and information suggests Riggan travelled to Ireland by ferry.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “Emmanuel’s family are understandably still in complete anguish over his death, and we are determined to do everything we can to get them the answers they need and ensure all those responsible are brought to justice.

“As this latest murder charge illustrates, our investigation is progressing positively, and we are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries alongside other forces to trace the two wanted suspects we have named.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen either man in the areas we have highlighted or elsewhere, or who has any information that could assist us in tracing and arresting them.”

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13230475319 or online.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.