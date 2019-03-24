Man, 22, dies after crash in Morley

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision in Morley.

Police said the man was riding a motorcycle which struck a newly-built traffic island on Asquith Avenue in the early hours on Saturday. (March 24).

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to to establish the circumstances of the collision, which happened on Asquith Avenue close to Aspect Building Solutions and Morley Doors and Windows.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Officers would be keen to speak to a pedal cyclist who was seen in the area shortly after the collision and police urge this person to come forward as they may have vital information.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 123 of 23 March."