Drink driver more than FIVE TIMES over limit arrested in Leeds

A DRIVER stopped in Leeds gave a breath test more than five times over the drink drive limit, police said today.

Police responding to a report of a drink driver stopped the man in Rothwell.

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit said in a tweet today (Sun March 24) that he provided a specimen of 183 (microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath).

The legal drink drive limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The breath specimen of 183 would have put the man 5.22 times over the drink drive limit.

The man was arrested and is in custody.

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Report of drink driver in Rothwell, Leeds @WYP_LeedsSouth Vehicle stopped and driver arrested, in custody he has provided a specimen of 183. Over 5 times the drink drive limit."