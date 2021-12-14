Dangerous 'bully' subjected his mum to a 'campaign of violence' and threatened to murder her

Jamie Sheldon attacked his mother three times in a matter of minutes and repeatedly threatened to kill her, even after police arrived to arrest him.

Leeds Crown Court heard the woman has been a victim of his violence before and that she was frightened of him.

Brian Russell, prosecuting, said Sheldon, 37, found himself homeless after being released from prison in the summer.

Jamie Sheldon was given an extended prison sentence for carrying out a 'campaign of violence' against his mum.

On the evening of July 19 this year he went to his mother's flat on George Street, Wakefield, banged on her door and began shouting her.

Sheldon shouted that he was going to get in and kill her.

He then left but returned half an hour later, gaining access to the building via a communal door.

The defendant managed to break the latch on a locked door and enter his mother's flat.

He became abusive and began punching her to the head with full force.

He walked away before returning and hit her three or four more times before stopping.

He launched a third attack before she could flee and call the police.

She was left with a bloodied nose and swelling to her head.

Bodycam footage from the officers who attended picked up Sheldon saying: "I will kill her when I get our of prison. I will murder her. I hate her."

Officers said he appeared drunk.

Sheldon pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.

Sheldon, of no fixed address, has 45 previous convictions for 70 offences, including assault, affray and battery.

Mr Russell said Sheldon had committed a "campaign of violence against this victim that has had a serious effect on her."

Allan Armbrister, mitigating, said drink and drugs had played a part in his downfall.

He said: "He had nowhere to go and, not capable of looking after himself, he abused the one person who tried to help.

"It's a toxic relationship and I'm afraid he has to accept that threats he made to her are not just a one-off, for what appears to be no good reason at all."

Judge Rodney Jameson QC told Sheldon: "You appear to have taken against your mother, you blame her for a less-than-satisfactory upbringing, even though there's no clear evidence about that.

"Plainly, in some way or another, you have come to despise your mother.

"I have little hesitation in finding that you are dangerous."

Sheldon was told he must serve a custodial sentence of four years.

He will have to serve at least two-thirds of that period in custody before being considered for parole.