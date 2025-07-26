Machete thug jailed over bloody Leeds street battle that left residents 'terrified'

A machete-wielding thug has been jailed for a street fight with others that left him covered in blood.

Kieron Jordan suffered a serious arm injury during the sickening fight on Alexandra Road in the Burley area of the city.

Horrified residents heard the commotion which took place at around 9pm on June 29. They later said there were five males involved, all armed with machetes.

Jordan was arrested when he later admitted himself to hospital with the arm injury. He gave a no-comment interview at the police station.

The 38-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted charges of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has 34 previous convictions for 50 offences.

Kieron Jordan (inset) was jailed for the machete fight on Alexandra Road, witnesses by residents.placeholder image
Kieron Jordan (inset) was jailed for the machete fight on Alexandra Road, witnesses by residents. | WYP / Google Maps

It was heard that he had only been given an eight-month suspended sentence 17 days before for a non-dwelling burglary.

Mitigating, Thomas Doyle said that Jordan, of no fixed address, was “realistic about the inevitable outcome” - that he was expecting a custodial sentence.

He said he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and the only injury recorded in the machete fight was against himself.

Mr Doyle said that Jordan “clearly” recognised his problems were related to his alcohol use.

Judge Ray Singh told Jordan: “You were involved in an attack on a busy residential street. All of you had machetes.

“Residents heard shouting and witnessed the blood from your arm.

“It must have been an extremely frightening experience for individuals in the area.”

He jailed him for 20 months, and activated the full eight months from his burglary sentence, making a total of 28 months.

