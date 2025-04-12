Machete and hammer used in 'terrifying' Leeds-street revenge attack on woman and son

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A machete-wielding thug attacked a car full of people and dragged a man out for revenge over the theft of his electric bicycle.

Steven Burke was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for the “terrifying” incident on Amberton Lane, Gipton, in which all the windows of the car were put through.

The judge, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC told him: “People must understand if you go out armed with large knives or machetes, seeking revenge, then you will go to prison.”

The court heard that the woman had been driving through the Gipton area towards East End Park at around 7.20pm on October 3 last year.

Burke (pictured left) was jailed for the machete attack on Amberton Lane in Gipton. | WYP / Google Maps / Adobestock

She had her adult son and his friend in the vehicle when she heard a car horn from behind and noticed an Audi close to her back bumper.

It then overtook her and stopped in front, forcing her to stop. Two men and two women got out and surrounded her vehicle.

Burke had the machete while the other male had a hammer. Smashing the windows with the weapons, Burke accused the woman’s son of stealing his electric bike.

Opening the door he dragged the man out, but he ran off.

Blood from Burke was found on the car and appeal was put out by police to find him.

He later handed himself in at the police station on Elland Road, but refused to answer questions during his interview.

The machete was recovered but the hammer was not found.

Burke, of Foundry Mill Gardens, Seacroft, admitted a charge of affray and possession of a bladed article.

He has 33 previous convictions for 58 offences.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said Burke had entered early guilty pleas and should receive full credit.

He said his last conviction was 2016 and he had “no convictions whatsoever for violence or weapons” and that he “bitterly regrets” his actions.

Mr Sutcliffe added: “The defendant knows his conduct on this occasion was completely unacceptable. In my submission it was completely out of character.

“The electric bike stolen from him was so important that it caused him to lose his temper in a way that he has not done previously.”

Recorder Kearl said the incident was a “terrifying experience” for those in the car.

He jailed Burke for eight months.