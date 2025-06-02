A motorcycle rider has died in hospital after a pile-up involving eight vehicles on a busy motorway near Leeds.

The horror crash, on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 just before the Junction 23 exit slip road, happened on Thursday (May 29) shortly before 6pm.

In an update issued by West Yorkshire Police today (June 2), the force confirmed that the 51-year-old died in hospital over the weekend. His family are aware and are being offered specialist support.

The force also said that a 53-year-old man was arrested last Friday (May 30) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently on bail.

Detectives have renewed an appeal for those who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Given this collision happened on the motorway network, there is potential for witnesses to not be local to the West Yorkshire area and members of the public can assist by sharing this appeal on social media.”

Police have urged motorists to check their dash cams for footage taken prior to, during, or after the incident. Those with information should call 101, quoting 13250302116.