M62 Birstall: Police issue appeal after man seriously injured in pursuit of car stolen from Leeds street
Shortly after 3pm on Saturday (November 16) a white Toyota Corolla was in collision with a silver Peugeot 306, just before junction 24 of the M62 westbound.
A pursuit had previously been authorised after the driver of the Toyota failed to stop for police on the M621 as they travelled towards the M62 at Birstall.
The driver of the Peugeot remains in hospital, with serious injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and theft of a motor vehicle. She has been interviewed and released under investigation.
“Three other females, aged 17, 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have been released on bail.”
The Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from New York Street, Leeds, on November 15.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident, including the vehicle theft in Leeds and the collision or the events leading up to it.
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240625553.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified as is standard procedure with an incident of this nature.