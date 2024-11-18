Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses following a crash on the M62 near Leeds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday (November 16) a white Toyota Corolla was in collision with a silver Peugeot 306, just before junction 24 of the M62 westbound.

A pursuit had previously been authorised after the driver of the Toyota failed to stop for police on the M621 as they travelled towards the M62 at Birstall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from New York Street, Leeds. | Motorway Cameras/NW/Google

The driver of the Peugeot remains in hospital, with serious injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and theft of a motor vehicle. She has been interviewed and released under investigation.

“Three other females, aged 17, 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have been released on bail.”

The Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from New York Street, Leeds, on November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident, including the vehicle theft in Leeds and the collision or the events leading up to it.

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240625553.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified as is standard procedure with an incident of this nature.