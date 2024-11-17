Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four women have been arrested after a serious crash on a motorway near Leeds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision, just before Junction 24 on the M62, came after a white Toyota Corolla failed to stop for police yesterday (November 16).

A pursuit followed as the car drove at speed on to the M62 westbound carriageway, heading towards Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miles of congestion built up in both directions after a serious crash on the M62 on November 16. | National Highways/National World

Shortly after 3pm, the Toyota was in a crash with a Peugeot 306 on the westbound carriageway.

The Peugeot driver was rushed to hospital with serious injuries as his condition was described as “critical but stable”.

The four women in the Toyota were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eastbound carriageway of the M62 later re-opened, but it was reported that the westbound carriageway was likely to remain closed until the early hours of this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified as is standard procedure with an incident of this nature.”