M62: Four women arrested after serious crash on motorway near Leeds following police chase
The collision, just before Junction 24 on the M62, came after a white Toyota Corolla failed to stop for police yesterday (November 16).
A pursuit followed as the car drove at speed on to the M62 westbound carriageway, heading towards Manchester.
Shortly after 3pm, the Toyota was in a crash with a Peugeot 306 on the westbound carriageway.
The Peugeot driver was rushed to hospital with serious injuries as his condition was described as “critical but stable”.
The four women in the Toyota were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
The eastbound carriageway of the M62 later re-opened, but it was reported that the westbound carriageway was likely to remain closed until the early hours of this morning.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified as is standard procedure with an incident of this nature.”