M62: Four women arrested after serious crash on motorway near Leeds following police chase

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 17th Nov 2024, 10:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Four women have been arrested after a serious crash on a motorway near Leeds.

The collision, just before Junction 24 on the M62, came after a white Toyota Corolla failed to stop for police yesterday (November 16).

A pursuit followed as the car drove at speed on to the M62 westbound carriageway, heading towards Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Miles of congestion built up in both directions after a serious crash on the M62 on November 16.Miles of congestion built up in both directions after a serious crash on the M62 on November 16.
Miles of congestion built up in both directions after a serious crash on the M62 on November 16. | National Highways/National World

Shortly after 3pm, the Toyota was in a crash with a Peugeot 306 on the westbound carriageway.

The Peugeot driver was rushed to hospital with serious injuries as his condition was described as “critical but stable”.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

The four women in the Toyota were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The eastbound carriageway of the M62 later re-opened, but it was reported that the westbound carriageway was likely to remain closed until the early hours of this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified as is standard procedure with an incident of this nature.”

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice