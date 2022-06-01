M1 Wakefield crash: Man charged with seriously injuring three after driving the wrong way down the motorway into oncoming traffic

A man is due to appear at court today after being charged with seriously injuring three people following a collision on the M1 in April.

By Alex Grant
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 2:15 pm
Macaulay Billings, 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He also stands charged with three counts of causing serious injury when driving while disqualified and one count of driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today. Picture: James Hardisty.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

The charges relate to a collision on the M1 between junctions 39 and 40 on Monday, April 18.

The motorway was closed for more than eight hours following the incident as police investigated the crash.