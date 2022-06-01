Macaulay Billings, 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He also stands charged with three counts of causing serious injury when driving while disqualified and one count of driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today. Picture: James Hardisty.

The charges relate to a collision on the M1 between junctions 39 and 40 on Monday, April 18.