Bethany Rogers, who appeared on the first season of the hit ITV show in 2015, was caught with 134mg of the Class B drug in January 2018.

The 26-year-old mum, of Gomersal, pleaded guilty during a short hearing at Bradford Magistrates Court in 2019.

Former Love Island contestant Bethany Rogers did not appear at Bradford Crown Court for the sentencing hearing. Picture: Google

Her case was sent to the city’s crown court for sentence as she was also accused of using £16,500 of criminal cash to buy an Audi A3.

But the court heard on Tuesday that those allegations against her had been dropped, leaving just the sentencing for the drugs matter.

Rogers, who failed to couple up on the show and left after a week, was not at court for the hearing.

Her barrister, Conor Quinn, said she pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He told the court: "The offending itself is 4.5 years old. She had a small amount of Class B drugs on her.

"But for the fact that she was charged with a more serious offence, the overwhelming likelihood would have been she would have been dealt with by way of a police caution there and then."