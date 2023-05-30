West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the collision on the northbound carriageway on Sunday May 28. It happened at around 5.18am when a silver Toyota Rav4 left the carriageway and crashed into trees along the nearside grass embankment, close to Woolley Edge services.

A force spokesperson said: “The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be critical but stable.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 0399 of 28 May. Information can also be shared using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.