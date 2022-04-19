It happened between junctions 39 and 40, near Wakefield, at around 9.10pm on Monday.

A black Skoda Fabia was driving the wrong way on the northbound carriageway, before crashing with a blue BMW 320 which was driving north.

The Skoda had earlier failed to stop for police and went on to enter the northbound M1 in the opposite direction at Junction 40.#

Traffic stuck behind the road closure being turned around on the M1 (Photo: Highways England)

The three occupants of the Skoda have all suffered serious or life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The driver of the BMW also suffered serious injuries.

An air ambulance was called out to the scene of the crash, as well as paramedics and West Yorkshire Police.

The motorway was closed for more than eight hours as police investigated the crash.

West Yorkshire Police have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.