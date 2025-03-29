Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tenant refused to stop touching a woman who came to inspect his home after telling her he “wanted the company of a woman”.

The woman was left petrified after the ordeal in 2023 when she repeatedly told him to take his hands off her.

Miroslaw Osinski admitted a charge of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court.

The victim had visited his home in the Pontefract area on March 20, 2023, but immediately felt uncomfortable with 54-year-old Osinski standing too close to her and smelling strongly of alcohol.

He first touched her hand, then tried to open her blouse. She moved his hand but he tried again.

He then kept tugging at her trouser leg and she repeatedly told him “no”.

Osinski told her he wanted female company after the breakdown of his previous relationship.

When she left to inspect another room he followed her and grabbed her bottom.

Prosecutor Joseph Hudson said: “The complainant was severely emotionally affected in the moths after the incident, but after a period of months has managed to move on.”

Osinski, now of Pennine View, Upton, has no previous convictions.

Little mitigation was offered after Judge Kate Rayfield said she would not lock him up.

She told Osinski: “It appears to be out of character for a 54-year-old man.

“It’s not to diminish the seriousness of what happened on that day. You have to understand that what happened must have been petrifying.

“You were attempting to embark on some kind of misplaced flirting. For her it was something very different.

“She was trapped in a house with a man she did not know. You did not take ‘no’ for an answer. She repeated the word many times.

“If a woman says ‘no’, she means ‘no’. She did not know how far this was going to go. This is why situations of this type are so frightening.”

She said she was encouraged by Osinski’s probation report, that he had gained insight into how his behaviour had affected the victim.

Judge Rayfield gave him nine months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work,

He was put on the sex offender register for 10 years.