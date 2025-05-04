Here’s the full court round-up, with six of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Daniel Hayelom
Daniel Hayelom, 36, of Clyde Approach, Armley, was handed a 16-year extended sentence after he was found guilty of rape. The predatory private-hire Uber driver stalked a drunken woman as she made her way home and then raped her in an alleyway in Beeston on October 21. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Gino Clark
Gino Clark, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and 10 months after admitting causing ABH and possessing an offensive weapon in public after a separate incident. The unscrupulous man, who gave a vulnerable pair the psycho-active drug spice and moved into their home, was found guilty of blackmail. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Adam Beckett
Adam Beckett, 34, of Highfield Mews, Grantham, Lincolnshire, was jailed for 33 months after admitting common assault, strangulation and making threats to kill. The court heard how Beckett made his partner “feel like a prisoner” and tried to smash glass over her head in a drunken outburst. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Ashley Wharton
Ashley Wharton, 32, of All Saints’ Circle, Woodlesford, was jailed for 38 months after he admitted three counts of assault, two of ABH, one of harassment and one of criminal damage. The violent and arrogant thug who repeatedly beat his girlfriend later told her he “owned her” and made threats to blow up her home at Christmas. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Martin Clynes
Martin Clynes, 37, an inpatient at Mill Garth mental-health unit in Meanwood, was jailed for eight months after he admitted a charge ABH. On December 18 last year, an 82-year-old victim was kicked in the stomach by Clynes. The victim suffered a TIA (transient ischemic attack) which is often referred to as a “mini stroke”. | Google/Getty
6. Thomas McConnell
Thomas McConnell, 24, of no fixed address but who previously lived in Belle Isle, was jailed for 10 months over a public order offence, causing alarm or distress, after a previous suspended sentence was activated. The court heard how McConnell made vile comments to a woman waiting at Reading Railway Station in Berkshire on December 7 and was seen loitering around the female toilets. | Google/National World