Naked Leeds thug high on drugs broke female police officer's eye socket in savage attack
The female officer suffered a fractured eye socket and cheek bone after Luke Lockwood delivered around seven blows to her face.
He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after he admitted Section 20 GBH without intent, and dealing in heroin and crack cocaine from a separate incident.
It was heard that 21-year-old Lockwood was arrested on January 6 after police pulled over a car in Beeston.
He was a passenger and a search found he had £2,500 worth of crack cocaine and heroin.
But police were called to his home on Rington Road, Beeston, on the evening of January 31 following reports that he was arguing with his partner in the garden.
It was alleged he then assaulted her while she was holding a young child.
Officers attended over welfare concerns and they found Lockwood running around the property erratically and also naked, prosecutor Sam Roxborough said.
He refused to open the door but the officer climbed through a window. She asked him to put clothes on but he ignored her and was shouting.
He then said he was going to get his dog and went into the kitchen where the pet was in a cage.
The officer tried to stop him and put the handcuffs on him. He responded by saying: “You can’t touch me, I’m naked.”
She tried to PAVA spray him as he struggled but he then began lashing out, punching her repeatedly to the face.
The second officer was able to enter the property and bring him under control.
He later admitted he had been taking drugs.
Lockwood appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand. He has seven previous convictions for 16 offences and was on a suspended sentence at the time.
Mitigating, Andrea Parnham said Lockwood had a mental age of somebody much younger than his years.
She said he had suffered two tragedies in which his best friend was stabbed to death, while another died of heart failure, and as a result he began to take harder drugs after being a regular cannabis user.
He began taking crack cocaine and heroin and racked up a debt, so like many users was put to work selling drugs.
Judge Timothy Clayson jailed him for a total of four years and eight months.