After a very busy month for judges at Leeds Crown Court, here are 40 of the criminals who appeared in the dock -
1. Liam Ferguson
Liam Ferguson, 35, of Chequerfield Road, Pontefract, was jailed for 32 months after admitting to an attack, as well as stalking offences. The thug attacked a man in his own home in Pontefract, then demanded he hand over his drugs. | West Yorkshire Police
2. John Dye
John Dye, 51, of Wakefield Road, Morley, was jailed for 31 months after admitting to dealing in Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. The former gym owner was caught selling drugs after dealers turned his home over to a cannabis farm to help him clear his debt. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Thomas Lock
Thomas Lock, 22, of Temple View Grove Burmantofts, was jailed for 40 months after admitting a charge of coercive and controlling behaviour. The court heard how the thug gave his girlfriend five black eyes during a “nightmare” five-month abusive relationship mired in “extreme paranoia”. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Cameron Callear
Cameron Callear, 30, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting a charge of assault occasioning ABH. On August 16, 2023, he was a passenger in a car involved in a hit and run that killed a dog in South Kirkby. The charge came after Callear deliberately opened the passenger door of the car so that it hit a witness to he incident, leaving him bruised. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Taswin Williams
Taswin Williams, 27, who is from Northampton, was jailed for 11 and a half years after admitting three counts of rape of a child under 13, and two of assault of a child by penetration. The court heard how the determined paedophile drove 120 miles to Leeds twice where he raped a 12-year-old girl in his car. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe
6. Robin Wray
Robin Wray, 48. was jailed for 21 months after admitting coercive control and harassment without violence. The drug addict who persistently fleeced his 84-year-old mother for money even dragged her out of bed in the middle of the night to frogmarch her to a cash machine. | West Yorkshire Police/Shutterstock/National World