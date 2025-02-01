41 callous criminals who have been locked up in Leeds in January including sexual predators and violent thugs

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

The city’s most callous criminals will spend significant sentences behind bars after they appeared before judges in Leeds.

From a convicted murderer back in court for an attack in jail, to a thug who inflicted a campaign of violence on his girlfriend, these offenders have been brought to justice.

Also among the criminals to be sentenced this month was a paedophile who called himself "teacher" online and told a 12-year-old girl that he wanted sex while she wore a school uniform.

After a very busy month for judges at Leeds Crown Court, here are 40 of the criminals who appeared in the dock -

Liam Ferguson, 35, of Chequerfield Road, Pontefract, was jailed for 32 months after admitting to an attack, as well as stalking offences. The thug attacked a man in his own home in Pontefract, then demanded he hand over his drugs.

1. Liam Ferguson

Liam Ferguson, 35, of Chequerfield Road, Pontefract, was jailed for 32 months after admitting to an attack, as well as stalking offences. The thug attacked a man in his own home in Pontefract, then demanded he hand over his drugs. | West Yorkshire Police

John Dye, 51, of Wakefield Road, Morley, was jailed for 31 months after admitting to dealing in Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. The former gym owner was caught selling drugs after dealers turned his home over to a cannabis farm to help him clear his debt.

2. John Dye

John Dye, 51, of Wakefield Road, Morley, was jailed for 31 months after admitting to dealing in Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. The former gym owner was caught selling drugs after dealers turned his home over to a cannabis farm to help him clear his debt. | West Yorkshire Police

Thomas Lock, 22, of Temple View Grove Burmantofts, was jailed for 40 months after admitting a charge of coercive and controlling behaviour. The court heard how the thug gave his girlfriend five black eyes during a “nightmare” five-month abusive relationship mired in “extreme paranoia”.

3. Thomas Lock

Thomas Lock, 22, of Temple View Grove Burmantofts, was jailed for 40 months after admitting a charge of coercive and controlling behaviour. The court heard how the thug gave his girlfriend five black eyes during a “nightmare” five-month abusive relationship mired in “extreme paranoia”. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Cameron Callear, 30, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting a charge of assault occasioning ABH. On August 16, 2023, he was a passenger in a car involved in a hit and run that killed a dog in South Kirkby. The charge came after Callear deliberately opened the passenger door of the car so that it hit a witness to he incident, leaving him bruised.

4. Cameron Callear

Cameron Callear, 30, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting a charge of assault occasioning ABH. On August 16, 2023, he was a passenger in a car involved in a hit and run that killed a dog in South Kirkby. The charge came after Callear deliberately opened the passenger door of the car so that it hit a witness to he incident, leaving him bruised. | West Yorkshire Police

Taswin Williams, 27, who is from Northampton, was jailed for 11 and a half years after admitting three counts of rape of a child under 13, and two of assault of a child by penetration. The court heard how the determined paedophile drove 120 miles to Leeds twice where he raped a 12-year-old girl in his car.

5. Taswin Williams

Taswin Williams, 27, who is from Northampton, was jailed for 11 and a half years after admitting three counts of rape of a child under 13, and two of assault of a child by penetration. The court heard how the determined paedophile drove 120 miles to Leeds twice where he raped a 12-year-old girl in his car. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe

Robin Wray, 48. was jailed for 21 months after admitting coercive control and harassment without violence. The drug addict who persistently fleeced his 84-year-old mother for money even dragged her out of bed in the middle of the night to frogmarch her to a cash machine.

6. Robin Wray

Robin Wray, 48. was jailed for 21 months after admitting coercive control and harassment without violence. The drug addict who persistently fleeced his 84-year-old mother for money even dragged her out of bed in the middle of the night to frogmarch her to a cash machine. | West Yorkshire Police/Shutterstock/National World

