4 . Cameron Callear

Cameron Callear, 30, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting a charge of assault occasioning ABH. On August 16, 2023, he was a passenger in a car involved in a hit and run that killed a dog in South Kirkby. The charge came after Callear deliberately opened the passenger door of the car so that it hit a witness to he incident, leaving him bruised. | West Yorkshire Police