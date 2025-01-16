Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile who told a 12-year-old girl that he wanted sex while she wore her school uniform called himself “teacher” online.

Sick Mark Airay had no idea he was talking to an undercover officer, telling the profile that he “wished he was her teacher” and wanted to get her pregnant.

The 54-year-old already has previous convictions for child-sex offences.

He has a life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) designed to curb his internet use and allow it to be closely monitored.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Airay had begun talking with the profile on the chatroom app, ChatIW, in September last year.

Despite asking why she was in an adult chat room, he persisted and quickly turned the conversation sexual.

Airay (pictured) pretended to be a school teacher wanted sex with a young girl in her school uniform

His handle was “Your Teacher” and he told her he was a teacher. He asked for pictures of her breasts and asked about her sexual experience.

Moving the talk to the messenger app, Kik, he said he wanted sex with her in her uniform, wanted to be her boyfriend and asked her if she wanted to feature in pornographic videos.

He said he wanted her to travel by train to his home on Marston Avenue in Morley.

Airay was arrested on September 24 and three devices were seized from his home. He gave a no-comment police interview.

Analysis of his devices found he had deleted the internet chat, putting him in breach of his SHPO. He also had a passport which also put him in breach.

He has three previous convictions for seven offences, including sexual activity with a child and attempting to incite a child into sexual activity.

The latest offences included attempting to sexually communicate with a child, two counts of breaching his SHPO, failing to comply with the terms of the sex offender register.

Mitigating, Eddison Flint said Airay accepts it had to be custody, but should be given credit for his early guilty pleas.

Despite elements of minimising his behaviour, Mr Flint said Airay “now accepts he has issues” and needs to “address the root cause”.

Judge Neil Clark said Airay, who appeared in court on remand via video link from HMP Hull, was “somebody who presents a danger to the public” and there was a “high risk of committing further offences”.

He jailed him for 28 months and will be on the sex offender register for life.