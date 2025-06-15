Here’s the full court round-up, with four of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. James Deakin
James Deakin, 40, of Calverley Lane, Pudsey, was jailed for 30 months after admitting charges of ABH, criminal damage, harassment, making threats to damage property, dangerous driving, driving while banned and without insurance. The drug-taking thug attacked his own 79-year-old father in his home and then made sickening threats to his former partner. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
2. Philip Stoneley
Philip Stoneley, 48, of West Street, Hemsworth, was jailed for three years after breaching his sexual harm prevention order for the fifth time. He was given the order in 2015 after he tried to convince teenagers online to send him explicit photos. In the years since, he has continued to trawl the web looking for images of youngsters. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe
3. Aaron Banks
Aaron Banks, 34, of Middleton Road, Belle Isle, was jailed for 14 months after admitting dangerous driving, driving while banned, having no insurance and possession of a Class A drug and a Class B drug. The driver tried to outrun armed police who swarmed around him after a witness dialled 999 when they saw a gun being handed over in public. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World
4. Daniel Allan
Daniel Allan, 24, of Newhall Way, Flockton, Wakefield, was jailed for 50 months after the former bus driver admitting to a string of charges, including attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, two of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of making indecent images, distributing images, and possession of extreme pornographic images. | West Yorkshire Police/National World