Published 15th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are four of the cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include breaching a sexual harm prevention order for the fifth time, and a shocking dangerous driving case.

Also jailed this week was a rampaging thug who attacked his 79-year-old father in his home.

Here’s the full court round-up, with four of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

James Deakin, 40, of Calverley Lane, Pudsey, was jailed for 30 months after admitting charges of ABH, criminal damage, harassment, making threats to damage property, dangerous driving, driving while banned and without insurance. The drug-taking thug attacked his own 79-year-old father in his home and then made sickening threats to his former partner.

1. James Deakin

Philip Stoneley, 48, of West Street, Hemsworth, was jailed for three years after breaching his sexual harm prevention order for the fifth time. He was given the order in 2015 after he tried to convince teenagers online to send him explicit photos. In the years since, he has continued to trawl the web looking for images of youngsters.

2. Philip Stoneley

Aaron Banks, 34, of Middleton Road, Belle Isle, was jailed for 14 months after admitting dangerous driving, driving while banned, having no insurance and possession of a Class A drug and a Class B drug. The driver tried to outrun armed police who swarmed around him after a witness dialled 999 when they saw a gun being handed over in public.

3. Aaron Banks

Daniel Allan, 24, of Newhall Way, Flockton, Wakefield, was jailed for 50 months after the former bus driver admitting to a string of charges, including attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, two of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of making indecent images, distributing images, and possession of extreme pornographic images.

4. Daniel Allan

