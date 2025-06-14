A drug-taking thug attacked his own 79-year-old father in his home and then made sickening threats to his former partner.

James Deakin then tried to outrun police in a high-speed chase after he had been drinking.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week, admitting a string of offences.

It was heard that the 40-year-old had been living with his parents when he came home at around 9pm on May 7.

His father noticed Deakin’s speech ws “unusual” so asked him if he was taking drugs.

Deakin (pictured) was jailed for the vicious assault on his father and making threats to his ex. | WYP / NW

They argued but Deakin left the room. He came downstairs again and the arguing continued. Deakin then punched him in the face causing his father to fall backwards.

He then kicked him multiple times to his head, before getting on top of him and repeatedly punching him to the face.

His father was able to flee the scene and raise the alarm, asking neighbours to call the police.

Deakin then caused damage to furniture in the property before leaving.

Six days later, he began to message his ex partner, accusing her of cheating on him, called her names and said he would “smash up” her property.

The terrified woman was receiving treatment at St James’s Hospital in Leeds but left in the middle of the night to head home, fearing Deakin was heading in that direction.

Deakin continued to makes threats, even saying he would kill her in front of her children.

A short time later, the police found Deakin driving through Little London in a Fiat 500 so tried to stop him.

He drove off at speed and ran red lights. He eventually drove down a dead end, tried to reverse and smashed into a police car. Deakin then gave himself up.

He blew over the drink-drive limit at the side of the road, but by the time he was tested at the station, he was under the limit.

It was found that he had no licence after being disqualified in December after a “totting up” of penalty points, prosecutor Emily Jenkins told the court.

Deakin, of Calverley Lane, Pudsey, gave a no-comment interview.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

He admitted charges of ABH, criminal damage, harassment, making threats to damage property, dangerous driving, driving while banned and without insurance.

Mitigating, Brogan Riley said Deakin accepted his wrongdoing and had only one previous conviction.

She said he lost his job and his relationship deteriorated. She added: “He was not in a good place and was abusing drink and drugs daily.”

Ms Riley said he was now “taking steps” in prison to address his issues, attending counselling meetings.

Judge Richard Mansell KC jailed him for 30 months and gave him a driving ban of 27 months.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order.