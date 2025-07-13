2 . Javed Hussain, left, and Seedy Egunu

Javed Hussain (top right), 27, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, was jailed for five and a half years after admitting possessing a firearm with an intent to cause fear of violence, along with five offences of dealing in Class A drugs from a separate incident, while Seedy Egunu, 22, of Westminster Terrace, Bradford, was jailed for 34 months after being found guilty after a trial of possessing a firearm with an intent to cause fear of violence. Hussain employed the help of Egunu to blast the door of a property on Coronation Street in Wrenthorpe, near Wakefield, in July 2022 in order to frighten a family during an ongoing dispute. | West Yorkshire Police