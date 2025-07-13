Also jailed this week were criminals in five separate dangerous driving cases.
Here’s the full court round-up, with 13 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. John Andrew Smith
John Andrew Smith, 24, from Byram village, was jailed for 11 years after admitting causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, along with having no licence or insurance. York Crown Court heard that he was behind the wheel at the time of a head-on smash near Pontefract that killed his friend Ryan Lee on the afternoon of June 17, 2023, and left another driver with critical injuries. | North Yorkshire Police
2. Javed Hussain, left, and Seedy Egunu
Javed Hussain (top right), 27, of Grosvenor Street, Wakefield, was jailed for five and a half years after admitting possessing a firearm with an intent to cause fear of violence, along with five offences of dealing in Class A drugs from a separate incident, while Seedy Egunu, 22, of Westminster Terrace, Bradford, was jailed for 34 months after being found guilty after a trial of possessing a firearm with an intent to cause fear of violence. Hussain employed the help of Egunu to blast the door of a property on Coronation Street in Wrenthorpe, near Wakefield, in July 2022 in order to frighten a family during an ongoing dispute. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Liam Craven
Liam Craven, 23, of Castle Mount, New Farnley, was jailed for 28 months after admitting dealing in Class A and Class B drugs, two counts of assault on emergency workers and one of possession of cannabis. A judge tore into the dealer who was caught twice by police, telling him he deserved jail for “peddling filth”. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Luke Hillier
Luke Hillier, 35, of Whitehall Grove, Drighlington, was jailed for eight years and four months after he was found guilty of attempted assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual activity with a child, as well as admitting a charge of stalking. The court heard how the paedophile singled out and sexually assaulted a young girl, before later stalking her mother and telling her she had ruined his life. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe
5. Adam Lindley
Adam Lindley, 34, of Ings View, Methley, was jailed for 40 months after admitting two counts of breaching his SHPO. The court heard how the paedophile, who previously managed to avoid prison, continued to pursue his vile interests just months after being convicted - this time targeting a young teenager. | West Yorkshire Police/Getty
6. Aiden Stevens
Aiden Stevens, 25, of Wellington Grove, Bramley, was jailed for 48 months after admitting stalking with fear of violence and strangulation or suffocation, as well as a charge coercive and controlling behaviour. He stalked a woman - even while he was behind bars - and was described as “warped” by a judge. | West Yorkshire Police/National World