A police officer had been speaking with two revellers outside the Black Horse pub on Westgate in the early hours of July 11 this year when Karolina Serafin suddenly careered into them in her Renault Megane.

Leeds Crown Court heard the injuries caused were so severe, two of the victims - including a mother-of-two - had to be resuscitated at the scene and both lost a leg.

The police officer also suffered serious leg injuries but surgeons were able to avoid amputation.

Karolina Serafin was jailed for three years and eight months after pleading guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Andrew Dallas, prosecuting, said that Serafin had gone to a flat in Alverthorpe Road hours before the smash, where she had been drinking neat vodka.

After heading to a party at a neighbour's house, she drank more but got into an argument with the householder.

She was described a slurring, unsteady on her feet and "all over the place" when she then grabbed her car keys and got behind the wheel.

Karolina Serafin was jailed for three years and eight months over the crash on Westgate, Wakefield.

Investigators found that she had set her satnav system in her phone to an address in the Pontefract area moments before she set off.

CCTV played to the court showed her heading along Alverthorpe Road and onto Westgate. She took the bend wide and veered into the kerb.

She was travelling at an average of nearly 38mph on the 30mph stretch of road.

Crime scene on Westgate, Wakefield, after Karolina Serafin caused horror crash.

At this time, the Mercedes Sprinter police van had pulled up at the kerb outside the Black Horse pub on Westgate because of a minor disturbance.

The officer got out and spoke to a woman and man, with all three were standing in front of the van.

Chilling body camera footage taken from the police officer was shown to the court at the moment the defendant's Megane collided with them, followed by screams.

Serafin suffered head injuries herself and failed to provide a roadside breath test.

However she was found to be more than twice the legal limit four hours after the incident.

The road was shut for most of the day as investigators pieced together the evidence.

The heartfelt impact statements of the three victims were read out to the court.

The 30-year-old man, who had to be resuscitated at the roadside, said he woke up hours later in Leeds General Infirmary and was horrified to see that his leg had been amputated.

He fears he may spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair and has suffered depression and thoughts of suicide as a result.

The woman, who is 31, spent five weeks in hospital and her leg was also beyond saving. She was resuscitated twice by the roadside and was put into a coma.

She says she is being forced to leave her home and move into a bungalow and she is currently unable to look after her two children.

She said she feels "nothing but anger" towards Serafin for her actions.

The police officer described how he is unable to walk properly is uncertain if he will ever be able to return to active duty.

He said: "Three people's lives have been ruined as a result of this event."

The court heard that while Serafin, of Tenby Grove, Worksop, Nottinghamshire had no previous convictions, she received two speeding fines in the months before the crash.

During an interview with police she said she could not remember what had happened, but admitted to drinking.

Edel Speirits, mitigating, said: "She wishes to express her regret and remorse for her actions that night.

"Sadly, however much she would like to turn the clock back, she can't.

"She accepts the full impact she has caused physically and emotionally to all three victims."

Miss Speirits said that Serafin had got in the car after saying she had experienced an unwanted sexual advance earlier in the evening and she simply wanted to flee the situation.

She added: "She does not ask for forgiveness, because she can't forgive herself."

Sentencing, Judge Robin Mairs told her: "You caused a collision in the centre of Wakefield that affected the lives of three people in the most cruel and permanent way.

"It was blindingly obvious that you were unfit to drive even in your condition.

"You showed an utter and callous disregard for the safety of anyone else on the roads that evening.

"It was caused by your drunkenness alone."

Serafin was banned her from driving for seven years and 10 months.

Judge Mairs added: "It may seem a paltry term, bearing in mind the devastation you have caused.

"The effects of your actions will live longer than any sentence I impose.

"Given what you have done to their lives, there is no sentence that will compensate for the pain you have caused."

Speaking after the hearing, PC Neil Clark of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “I welcome the sentence handed down by the court today.

“This motorist’s dangerous actions while over double the drink drive limit took place on a busy weekend night in Wakefield city centre and has led to three innocent people suffering serious and life changing injuries. It will affect them for the rest of their lives.”