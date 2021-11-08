Pair jailed over gun found hidden in garden of a house in Leeds as police investigated doorstep shooting

Ryan Semeniuk (top left) and Otis Mitchell were jailed at Leeds Crown Court over the discovery of the gun and ammunition found in the garden of a house on Vicarage Avenue, Gildersome.

West Yorkshire Police officers unearthed the Turkish-made handgun when they searched a property on Vicarage Avenue, Gildersome.

The deadly weapon was discovered as detectives carried out an investigation after a 31-year-old man was blasted in the leg at his home on Thorpe Road, Middleton, in January this year.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched Operation Pearsea in response to the shooting

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Otis Mitchell was jailed for six years

A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard the "lethal kit" was "undoubtedly for use in serious criminality and organised crime."

Two men - Otis Mitchell and Ryan Semeniuk - were jailed for a total of almost 12 years for possessing a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Mitchell was jailed for six years after being unanimously found guilty of both offences after a trial.

Semeniuk was jailed for five years and five months after pleading guilty shortly before he was due to go on trial.

Ryan Semeniuk was jailed for five years and five months.

A judge who sentenced the pair, Recorder Jeremy Barnett said: "You have to understand that dealing with weapons of this nature with live ammunition will be dealt with severely by any court.

"This was a weapon that could have been used for organised crime.

"Therefore, the sentence I impose is intended to let people know that if they do use weapons, or intend to use weapons of this nature, in this part of the country they will be sentenced accordingly."

The weapon was found to be a 9mm PAK calibre, Retay Arms model of Turkish origin.

During the trial, James Lake, prosecuting, said Mitchell and Semeniuk are associates and had plainly socialised with one another in the past.

On the January 17 this year, Mitchell lived at the house on Vicarage Avenue with his father,

A search warrant was executed but Mitchell was not home at the time.

Mr Lake said: "The address and, more significantly, the garden were searched.

"During the search of the garden, officers found a lethal firearm and magazine.

"Within the magazine was a round of ammunition."

"The weapon had been placed within a sock and secreted behind some barrels near to the perimeter hedge of the fence."

The officer who found the weapon waited for firearms officers to attend.

After their arrival the weapon was seized and examined by a firearms expert.

Ammunition was found with the illegal weapon.

The weapon was found to be a 9mm PAK calibre, Retay Arms model of Turkish origin.

The magazine of the weapon contained a 9mm PAK calibre cartridge.

The cartridge had been modified and contained a propellant.

When tested by the expert the firearm, magazine and ammunition were found to be in working order and worked together.

The prosecutor continued: "The lethal kit was undoubtedly for use - and may have been used - in serious criminality and organised crime.

"There is no dispute in this case that the firearm and ammunition are prohibited within the meaning of the legislation

"The issue in this case is whether the two defendants were in possession of it."

As well as being examined by a firearms expert it was also examined for DNA by a forensic scientist.

Mitchell's DNA was found on the base of the magazine.

Semeniuk's DNA was found on the magazine and on the cartridge.

The prosecutor told the jury: "It is at least one in one billion times more likely that the DNA is theirs than if it originated from an unknown and unrelated individual.

"The DNA findings are in keeping with both defendants having handled the magazine and cartridge."

Both defendants were interviewed by police officers.

Mitchell, 22, of Vicarage Avenue, Gildersome answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

During the trial he continued to claim he had never touched the weapon or associated items and that his DNA could be accounted for by "secondary transfer".

Semuniuk, 28, of Trentham Grove, Beeston initially claimed his DNA was on the weapon as he had handled the firearm when asked if he wanted to buy a similar weapon at a party.

He later abandoned the account.

Despite extensive enquiries, no one has been charged over the shooting in January.

After the case, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “Illegally-held firearms, like the gun recovered in this investigation, have only one deadly purpose in the hands of criminals, and we remain firmly committed to taking these weapons and those who use them off our streets.

“Gun crime not only causes serious harm to those who are targeted but it also brings understandable fear and concern to the communities where such incidents occur.

“We hope people can take some reassurance from these latest successful convictions, which should also serve as a stark warning to others of the serious penalties that await those who involve themselves in this type of offending.