A drugs bust in Leeds saw cops seize around £5,000 worth of cocaine.

The raid, at an address in Little London, was carried out by officers from West Yorkshire Police yesterday (June 10).

Three scales were also seized, along with cash and a large amount of plastic grip seal bags, which were believed to be intended for the supply of drugs.

Police seized around £5,000 worth of cocaine following a raid in Little London. Photo: West Yorkshire Police. | West Yorkshire Police

The force confirmed that three people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. They were later released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Inspector Carl Robinson said: “This operation was carried out following information passed to us by the local community and intelligence gathered from local enquiries.

“Residents of Little London have told us they do not want drug dealers in their area, and we are acting on their concerns to make their area a safer place.