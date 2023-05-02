Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
3 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
4 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Lingfield Hill Moortown: Man charged over fake gun and assault after police swoop on Leeds street

A man has been charged with a number of offences following an incident in Moortown where a blank-firing gun was discharged.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:52 BST

At 8.34pm on Saturday, April 29, officers were called to reports of a male having fired a handgun into the air in Lingfield Hill before leaving in a vehicle. A scene was put in place for forensic examination and shell casings from a blank-firing gun were recovered.

A suspect was identified in relation to the incident and other previous offences and was subsequently arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel Griffin, aged 33, of Black Moor Road, Moortown, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm, harassment, assault, criminal damage and possession of offensive weapons. He was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Officers were called to reports of a male having fired a handgun into the air in Lingfield Hill. Picture: NWOfficers were called to reports of a male having fired a handgun into the air in Lingfield Hill. Picture: NW
Officers were called to reports of a male having fired a handgun into the air in Lingfield Hill. Picture: NW