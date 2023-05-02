At 8.34pm on Saturday, April 29, officers were called to reports of a male having fired a handgun into the air in Lingfield Hill before leaving in a vehicle. A scene was put in place for forensic examination and shell casings from a blank-firing gun were recovered.

A suspect was identified in relation to the incident and other previous offences and was subsequently arrested.

Daniel Griffin, aged 33, of Black Moor Road, Moortown, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm, harassment, assault, criminal damage and possession of offensive weapons. He was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.