Lingfield Hill: Pictures from scene as Leeds street sealed off during police incident

Police have sealed off a street in Leeds following an incident.

By Joseph Keith
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST

Part of Lingfield Hill, in Moortown, has been cordoned off near the Lingfield Centre.

Pictures from the scene show a police car and van at two ends of the street, which has been partially closed between Fir Tree Approach and Lingfield Approach.

It is unclear what has sparked the cordon. It remained in place at 11.30am on Sunday (April 30). First West Yorkshire confirmed the closure on Twitter “due to a police incident” and said it was impacting its number 7 service from Alwoodley to Leeds city centre.

Police have sealed off part of Lingfield Hill, in Moortown, Leeds, following an incident.Police have sealed off part of Lingfield Hill, in Moortown, Leeds, following an incident.
“Service 7 is being diverted by Nursery Lane in both directions, until further notice,” the company said.

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.