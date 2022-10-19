Lincoln Towers Burmantofts: Police searching for Leeds men after serious assault
Police are looking for two men they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Burmantofts.
The victim suffered serious hand injuries in the incident, which occurred on September 4 at around 1am at Lincoln Towers in Lincoln Road. Anyone who recognises the men has been asked to contact police via 101.
Alternatively, they can use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function and the reference to quote is 13220487808. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.