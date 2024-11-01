Leon Knowles: Police search for West Yorkshire man wanted for breach of prison release terms
A 31-year-old man is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his release.
Leon Knowles, who was released on licence in September after serving part of an assault sentence, is now urgently recalled to prison for breaching his release terms, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Knowles is approximately six feet two inches tall, of proportionate build, with tattoos on his hands and arms.
He has connections to Wakefield, Huddersfield, and Dewsbury, though police do not believe he poses a wider risk to the public.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police immediately on 999, referencing case number 13240472567.