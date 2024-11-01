A 31-year-old man is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his release.

Knowles is approximately six feet two inches tall, of proportionate build, with tattoos on his hands and arms.

Police are searching for Leon Knowles who is wanted for breach of prison release terms. | National World/West Yorkshire Police

He has connections to Wakefield, Huddersfield, and Dewsbury, though police do not believe he poses a wider risk to the public.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police immediately on 999, referencing case number 13240472567.